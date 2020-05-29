Tony Watt: Motherwell striker signs new one-year contract

Tony Watt (right) netted for Motherwell in the 4-1 win over Ross County in March

Tony Watt says he feels "at home" at Motherwell after signing a deal for next season.

The former Celtic striker, 26, scored twice in six appearances after joining Well as a free agent in February.

The Steelmen are Watt's 12th club after spells in Scotland, England, Wales, Belgium and Bulgaria.

"The manager and the coaching staff have been outstanding with me since I came to the club," Watt told Motherwell's website.

"It's a place where I feel at home. I really feel I can make a mark and I can't wait to get started again."

Manager Stephen Robinson added: "The fitter and stronger he gets, the bigger an asset he will be to us. I feel there is a lot more to come and he has shown me he really wants this."