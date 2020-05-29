Shayne Lavery among trio to sign one-year contract extensions with Linfield

Lavery made an early impact for Linfield in their Europa League campaign last summer

Northern Ireland international Shayne Lavery is one of three Linfield players to agree one-year contract extensions.

Forwards Lavery and Daniel Kearns, plus defender Mark Stafford have all been handed new deals to extend their stay with the league champions and leaders.

"I fully expect the players to make a major contribution to next season's campaign," said manager David Healy.

"They and the rest of the squad cannot wait to get back to full training, whenever it is appropriate to do so."

"All three were very keen to sign to extend their stay at the club and I know our supporters will be as pleased as I am, that these players have been so determined to show their ongoing commitment to the club," added the Blues boss.

Blend of experience and youth

Linfield were four points clear at the top of the table when the Irish Premiership season was brought to a halt in March with seven rounds of fixtures remaining.

A decision on the future of the 2019-20 campaign must be made by the end of June.

"I'm really pleased with the blend of experience and promising youth in the squad that we are building, to take us into the new season.

"I will provide further squad updates towards the end of the 2019/20 season and before the start of the 2020/21 season."

Meanwhile defender Chris Casement is set to become a free agent on 31 May after failing to agree a new deal with the Blues.