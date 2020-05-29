Liverpool Women: Goalkeeper Anke Preuss to leave WSL side
Liverpool goalkeeper Anke Preuss will leave the Women's Super League club after two years on Merseyside.
The 28-year-old German featured 31 times for the WSL side since arriving from Sunderland in July 2018.
Her time with Liverpool has been curtailed after the 2019-20 campaign was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic
Preuss said she was "proud" to have played for Liverpool, who were bottom of the table.
The Reds' top-flight club remains uncertain as relegation and promotion issues are still to be decided upon by the Football Association.