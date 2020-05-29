John McGinn: Aston Villa midfielder hails 'humility' of Scottish football

John McGinn has not played since December because of an ankle injury

Scottish football has an "honestly and humility" that is missing from the English Premier League, says Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

The Scotland international moved south from Hibs in August 2018 and impressed in his first season in the top flight.

The 25-year-old attributes his impact to the grounding he had at Easter Road, and St Mirren before that.

"Down here, you're written off before you even start if you're Scottish," McGinn told BBC Scotland.

"A lot of the boys have a real determination to prove themselves because of that and we're a bit more humble.

"Every Premier League game is like Christmas morning for me, but it's hard to get that through to some of the boys.

"You need to use that humility that playing in Scotland gives you in a league that maybe doesn't have as much of it."

McGinn has been out since December with an ankle injury will be fit to return when Villa resume their campaign.

Subject to government approval, they will restart against Sheffield United on 17 June and have 10 games to lift themselves out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

McGinn has been linked with a move to Manchester United amid a stellar season and believes his impact can be traced back to the early years of his career in Scotland.

"It annoys me that there is a lot of criticism of Scottish football down here. I bite every time because it's frustrating," he said.

"The nature of the game and how frenetic it is does prepare you for English football whether people see that or not."