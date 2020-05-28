Arsenal: Sir Chips Keswick retires as club chairman

Keswick is a former chairman of Hambros Bank and director of the Bank of England

Sir Chips Keswick has retired as Arsenal chairman after seven years in the role.

The 80-year-old - a lifelong Gunners fan - has been on the board of the club since 2005 and became chairman in 2013, replacing Peter Hill-Wood.

Arsenal say they will move forward with the current board of Stan and Josh Kroenke, Lord Harris and Ken Friar.

"It has been an honour to be the chairman of this great football club," said Keswick in a statement.

"Arsenal has always held a special place in my life and that will remain the case in the future.

"I made my plan to retire at the end of this season clear to the board, before the global health crisis we are now experiencing.

"The club is in safe hands with Stan and Josh, the board and the executive team. I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward, like all our supporters around the world, to seeing the team in action as soon as possible."

Stan and Josh Kroenke said: "We would like to express our immense gratitude for everything Sir Chips has done for Arsenal Football Club as a board member and chairman of the board over the past 15 years.

"His extensive business knowledge and experience coupled with his deep love of Arsenal have made him the perfect chairman. It has been a privilege to work with him and he will always be a very welcome visitor when we return to playing matches at Emirates Stadium."

During Kewsick's time as chairman, Arsenal won three FA Cups and never finished outside the Premier League's top six.