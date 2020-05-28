Serie A to resume on 20 June, Italy's sports minister confirms

Juventus players return to group training
Juventus players returned to group training this week

Italy's Serie A will return on 20 June, the country's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has confirmed.

Serie A was suspended on 9 March, with Juventus leading the table by a point with 12 rounds of matches remaining.

Players returned to individual training earlier this month before group sessions restarted this week.

On 20 May the Italian football federation (FIGC) set a 20 August deadline for finishing the 2019-20 season.

The FIGC also said it intended for the top three divisions to be played to a conclusion and that if any of them should restart and then stop again, a shorter alternative of a play-off would have to be devised.

Massimo Cellino, who owns Serie A bottom side Brescia, said resuming was a "crazy decision".

"It's too much for the players," he told BBC World Service's World Football show.

"We stopped [training] for two months. It is dangerous to restart it playing three games a week. So I'm worried about injuries and the hot weather which is going to be terrible in Italy more than Germany."

But Udinese and Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong said: "It's lifted everybody's spirits, As long as we can do it in the right way without too many risks and setting the right example for the country, I think it's a good thing to be doing."

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you