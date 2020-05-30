Jonny Tuffey: Glenavon keeper says football return has to be '100% safe'

Jonny Tuffey joined Glenavon after being released by Linfield in 2015

Glenavon keeper Jonny Tuffey has cast doubt on whether he would be prepared to return to action if he believes there remains any risk from Covid-19.

"Would I love to get back on the grass with my team-mates, yes of course," Tuffey told Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"But the over-riding emotion in all of this is that it has to be 100% safe.

"I wouldn't put myself and my family at risk. I wouldn't like to do that to anyone else's. I'm sure everyone else is of a similar opinion."

The British Government and health chiefs are on record as saying that there can be no 100% guarantee against contracting coronavirus when people return to work or when sport resumes.

'Much to ponder before football can return'

However, the former Partick Thistle and Inverness Caledonian Thistle keeper believes there is much to ponder before football action can resume.

"The key thing in all of this is the safety of everyone involved, whether that's players, officials, staff, fans and then players returning home to their families.

"There is an awful lot to be discussed. There are 101 scenarios that need to be played out by the powers that be before anything can be decided that 'yes we go back to sport'."

Tuffey, who earned his eight Northern Ireland caps between 2008 and 2011 during his spells at Partick and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, has been spending lockdown at home with his son Carter and partner, Northern Ireland women's international Danielle McDowell.

Like many people, the Glenavon player used the opening weeks of lockdown to catch up on long put-off DIY tasks around the house in addition to beginning a training regime in the garden and on the roads.

"And then the severity of the pandemic that we're in really hits home. You realise this isn't something that's going away overnight.

Jonny Tuffey's lockdown tasks include helping out with his son Carter's home schooling

'It's hard not being able to hug your parents'

"I would be particularly close to my parents and my fiancée is the same with her parents and brothers and sisters. It's really hard not being able to give your parents a hug.

"But the sad reality is that people have lost parents and loved ones. We're the fortunate ones although we might not be able to put our arms around them, our parents are still alive and are still healthy.

"There are those positives. I've spent a lot more time with my son. We're going for walks and getting that quality time to sit together."

Crusaders Strikers player Danielle is a women's development officer at the Irish FA but lockdown means she is also spending a lot of time at home as well.

"I am involved slightly in the home schooling. The mathematics wouldn't be my strong point," laughed Tuffey of his attempts to play teacher with 10-year-old Carter, who is a young keeper in Glenavon's academy.

"To be fair to him, more often than not, he's quite good at sitting down and getting it done.

"The fact that I've been out on the garden training in the sun, he's been itching to get through the school work quickly so he can come out and join me."