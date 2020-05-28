Birmingham City Women: Blues seek to furlough players during coronavirus pandemic

Birmingham were 11th in the Women's Super League prior to the season being halted

Birmingham City Women will apply to furlough players following the abandonment of the 2019-20 Women's Super League season.

Only players who are currently on injury rehabilitation programmes will be retained on the payroll to enable them to continue treatment.

A club statement reiterated their "commitment" to the women's team.

"We welcome the decision to terminate the season," general manager Sarah Westwood said.

"Firstly for the safety of our players, staff and supporters, but secondly for the long term preservation of the game and the opportunity for women's football to now look forward and to make the 2020-2021 season another record-breaking one."

No decision has been made as to how the season's final table will be concluded, but at the suspension of the campaign Blues were 11th, a point clear of bottom club Liverpool.

"We will do everything we can to support our players and staff through this difficult time whilst also put plans into place to ensure we are as competitive as possible next season," the Blues statement continued.

"An announcement on refund policies and procedures for season ticket and match ticket purchases will be made in due course."