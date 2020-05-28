Manchester City Women: Gareth Taylor appointed manager

Gareth Taylor made 55 appearances for Manchester City as a player between 1998 and 2001

Manchester City Women have appointed ex-Wales striker Gareth Taylor as their new manager on a three-year contract.

Taylor, 47, played for City between 1998 and 2001 and has been managing the men's academy team.

He succeeds Nick Cushing, who left his position in February to take the assistant manager's position at men's Major League Soccer side New York City.

Alan Mahon, who had been in interim charge, will stay at the club as Taylor's assistant.

Speaking about his new role, Taylor said he was "absolutely delighted" and "extremely excited about the challenge ahead".

City's head of women's football, Gavin Makel, added: "Over the last few years, I have been fortunate enough to see first hand the qualities that Gareth possesses, not only in terms of his abilities as a coach who develops individuals, but also in the way that he leads, while exuberating the values and ethos that we hold dear as a club.

"I am looking forward to working with Gareth as we enter this new era for the women's team in which I am confident that we can continue to build upon the successes that we have had over the last six years."

Taylor scored 10 goals in 55 appearances in his three years as a City player, and appeared for several other clubs including Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

During Cushing's six-year spell in charge, the club won six major trophies, including the 2016 Women's Super League title and two Women's FA Cups.

He was temporarily replaced by Mahon, who had been Cushing's number two.

Mahon oversaw a 1-0 win over Bristol City and a dramatic 3-3 draw at home to Chelsea, before the season was suspended and later ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has yet to be confirmed how final placings in the WSL will be decided.

City were top of the table when the season was concluded, but second-placed Chelsea were only one point behind and, with their game in hand, have a better points-per-game ratio.