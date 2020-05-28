Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Amoruso, Dundee, SPFL, McCoist

Former Rangers captain Lorenzo Amoruso has warned Celtic that every other Premiership side will be gunning to stop them from winning 10-in-a-row. The Italian defender, who saw Rangers' hopes of a 10th consecutive title dashed in 1998, said: "Beating the team that is trying to get to 10-in-a-row is complicated - it's not easy to achieve. But that's the problem Celtic now face. The same problem we had back then." (Daily Record)

Hearts owner Ann Budge's last-ditch league reconstruction bid may not even get to an SPFL vote. It is believed the proposal is struggling to gain sufficient support across any of the leagues. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee face competition to sign midfielder Ross Callachan, potentially from Premiership clubs, following his release by St Johnstone. (The Courier)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has revealed how his spell playing alongside Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish for Notts County helped both himself and one of English football's exciting new talents come of age. (The National)

Scotland's clubs will be warned next week that failure to thrash out league reconstruction in time for next season will effectively press the self-destruct button on Scottish football. (Daily Record)

Ally McCoist would have been more appreciated as a Rangers manager had he been in charge in a different era, according to the club's former goalkeeper Cammy Bell. (Scottish Sun)