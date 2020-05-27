Euro 2021: Northern Ireland get new dates for remaining qualifiers

Centurion Ashley Hutton scored a last-minute equaliser when NI drew 2-2 away to Wales in September

Northern Ireland women will play their four remaining Euro qualifiers between September and early December.

Kenny Shiels' side will return to competitive action away to Faroe Islands on 18 September, as originally scheduled.

They will the play Belarus away on 27 October and at home on 27 November before finishing at home to the Faroese on 1 December.

The Euro 2021 finals have been moved from next summer to 2022.

The home and away meetings with Belarus and the home fixture against Faroe Islands were initially set to be played in April and June.

The venues for these games, which were rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic, are to be confirmed, with all fixtures subject to Uefa, government and health guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

Northern Ireland are fourth in the five-team Group C, 10 points behind runaway leaders Norway, who they have lost to twice.

The group winners will automatically qualify for the Women's European Championship finals in England, with the second-placed team set for a play-off.