Republic of Ireland: Ruaidhri Higgins leaves Dundalk to join Stephen Kenny's coaching staff

Ruaidhri Higgins won a league title as a player with Dundalk in 2014

Ruaidhri Higgins has left Dundalk to join Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny's backroom staff.

The former Coleraine midfielder, who played for Kenny at Derry City, will take up the role of chief scout and opposition analyst with the Republic.

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth last month criticised the Football Association of Ireland for how they made their approach for his assistant head coach.

Kenny has also added Damien Doyle and Kevin Mulholland to his backroom team.

Doyle has been appointed as head of athletic performance and Kevin Mulholland joins the medical team as a chartered physiotherapist.

Despite his previous criticism, Perth said on Wednesday that he was "satisfied that the matter has been dealt with in the correct manner".

"This is a wonderful opportunity for Ruaidhri and he leaves with the well-wishes of everyone in Dundalk," Perth told the Dundalk website.

"He was a popular and valuable member of our backroom team and I would like to thank him for the support and assistance he gave me during his time at the club."

Kenny succeeded Mick McCarthy as Republic manager last month and his first game in charge is due to be the Nations League visit to Bulgaria in September, though that could change depending on the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm delighted to welcome Ruaidhri, Damien and Kevin, they are great additions to the backroom team," he said. "They each have a great work ethic, a high level of professionalism and we are all looking forward to the campaign ahead."