All coronavirus tests at four Premier Division clubs return negative results - FAI

Dundalk and Derry City were among the four clubs whose players and staff were tested by the FAI

All of the coronavirus tests carried out on players and staff at Derry City and three other League of Ireland clubs have returned negative results.

The FAI carried out the tests on the Candystripes, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians on Monday.

When releasing the results, the governing body said the players and staff from the same four clubs will be tested again next Monday.

The clubs are due to return to training on 8 June after the Covid-19 lockdown.

"This is most welcome news and a very positive step as we work with government, their agencies and all stakeholders in the game towards a safer return for all of Irish football," said FAI interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn.

"These negative results are an early boost for everyone in the game but it is only the start. We have to remain vigilant and we again urge all affiliates - clubs, players, supporters and parents - to abide by the government and HSE guidelines."

Every person tested has been informed of their negative result.

The tests, carried out on the four Premier Division teams who have qualified for Europe, are part of the FAI's pilot programme for the safe return of football.

Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians will take part in a pilot tournament that is planned for later this summer.