Arsenal Women fined £50,000 for 'act of discrimination' relating to former coach's dismissal

Arsenal were third in the Women's Super League when the WSL season was ended with immediate effect on Monday

Arsenal Women have been fined £50,000 for "an act of discrimination" in dismissing an employee "by reason of disability" in 2014.

Some members of Arsenal staff will also be required to undertake an education programme.

The Women's Super League club denied the allegation, which related to the exit of former junior coach Robin Carpenter in 2014.

Carpenter had been in charge of the club's under-15 team.

However, an independent regulatory commission concluded Arsenal "treated him less favourably than they would have treated an employee without disability".

Carpenter, who had coached at the Gunners since 2007, started proceedings in an employment tribunal after his departure, alleging unfair dismissal.

That case was settled in 2015, with the club agreeing to pay Carpenter £17,200, before tax.

A Football Association statement read: "Arsenal Women FC has been fined £50,000 and members of its staff are required to undertake an education programme following a breach of FA Rule E4.

"The club denied an allegation that, in dismissing an employee, it carried out an act of discrimination by reason of disability that was not otherwise permitted both by law and the rules and regulations of the FA.

"However, it was subsequently found proven by an independent regulatory commission."