Shaun Pearson: Furloughed Wrexham captain delivering pizzas

Ordering a pizza in Wrexham? You may find it is delivered by the captain of the town's football club.

Like furloughed footballers across the country, Wrexham defender Shaun Pearson has had plenty of time on his hands in the last couple of months.

So he offered to help out as a driver at Wrexham's Fat Boar restaurant three to four nights a week.

Sales have since gone up, with Pearson saying: "They've had a few calls asking for me specifically."

The 31-year-old admits there are a "few shocks and surprises" when he is out delivering, with some customers having to take a second glance before realising who is supplying their food.

"I'd have been exactly the same if a footballer from the team I supported growing up turned up at my door," he said.

Pearson did warn, though, that the perks of the job can be dangerous to a footballer.

"Every time (the owner) gives me a bit of food, it's another run I have to do," he said.

Pearson said it has been nice to have a "proper conversation with football people" when he is at work.

Shaun Pearson joined Wrexham from Grimsby in 2017

"It's put a smile on my face just being able to speak to some people outside my own house," he added.

Last month National League clubs voted to end the regular season, leaving Wrexham players unsure when there will be return to action at The Racecourse.

Pearson says there has been some banter with team-mates about his new role, but most are now looking for temporary jobs to make up the difference in their wages, with the government scheme only paying 80%.

He has told out-of-contract players to "go and get jobs" and address football again when it returns.

"There are temporary jobs out there, whether that's Tesco or picking fruit in a farmer's field," he said.

Pearson said he has been in regular contact with captains of other National League clubs to share information, and that while the Professional Footballers' Association had offered guidance, he said: "We are on our own".

"When we do come back to football, nobody knows what it's going to be like, we need to try and prepare ourselves the best we can," he added.