Euros Game of the Century: Quarter-finals - vote for the greatest match since 2000

What is the greatest European Championship match of the century?

It's not a question that can be answered easily. In fact, there's only one way the answer can be decided - a tournament!

To help ease the pain of no major tournament this summer, BBC Sport is on the ultimate quest to find out which Euros game this century is the best.

The method is easy. We've selected what we believe are the 16 standout matches to have taken place at a Euros since 2000 and pitted them against each other in a knockout tournament. And your votes will decide the winner.

You can see the results from the last 16 ties, which you voted on from Monday to Wednesday here. Now it's time for the quarter-finals.

Quarter-finals

1: Wales 3-1 Belgium (2016) v Hungary 3-3 Portugal (2016)

This was the moment when everyone started to believe. Could Wales go and win the Euros? The 2016 tournament was a magnificent time for Wales and their fans, with goals from Ashley Williams, Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Vokes not only sinking a star-studded Belgium team, but also booking a first ever semi-final in a major tournament for Chris Coleman's side. They would fall to eventual winners Portugal in the semis, but is this the greatest moment in Welsh football history?

We all love an underdog giving one of the big boys a fright, don't we? At Euro 2016, Hungary faced an experienced Portugal side featuring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani in the final round of group games. Comfortable win, right? Wrong. With Balazs Dzsudzsak chipping in with two goals, Hungary took the lead three times in a six-goal epic which ended 3-3. Portugal scraped through to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams - before going on to win the tournament.

2. Netherlands 2-3 Czech Republic (2004) v Sweden 2-3 England (2012)

Having missed out on qualifying for the World Cup two years earlier, the Netherlands were determined to make an impact at Euro 2004. Despite racing into a 2-0 lead in their second group game against Czech Republic, things did not go to plan for Dick Advocaat's side as their opponents launched an astonishing comeback which was capped by Vladimir Smicer's 88th-minute winner. What a classic. Both the Netherlands and the Czech Republic went on to make the semi-finals. Neither side made it to the final as Greece ruled in Portugal.

Remember Andy Carroll and Danny Welbeck at Euro 2012? Both managed to score as England were involved in a five-goal group game thriller with Sweden in Kiev. After Carroll gave the Three Lions the lead with a superb header, Sweden hit back to take the lead before Theo Walcott's equaliser. Welbeck earned Roy Hodgson's side victory in a highly-entertaining encounter. A cracker.

3. Turkey 3-2 Czech Republic (2008) v Portugal 2-2 England (2004)

What is it about the European Championship and 3-2 wins? Here's another - the first of three at the 2008 tournament - as Turkey produced an unlikely late comeback in Geneva to stun Czech Republic in the final round of group games. Turkey were 2-0 down with 15 minutes to go yet still managed to grab victory from the jaws of defeat, Villarreal forward Nihat Kahveci sending his football-mad country wild after equalising in the 87th minute before scoring the winner two minutes later. If you like dramatic finishes, this is right up there.

A keeper scoring the winner against England? In an epic quarter-final against tournament hosts Portugal, Sven-Goran Eriksson's side took the lead in normal time, were 2-1 down in extra-time, before Frank Lampard's goal forced penalties in Lisbon. David Beckham fired England's first one over, and though Rui Costa missed soon after, keeper Ricardo saved from Darius Vassell - and then scored the winner himself. Another penalty shootout, another painful tournament exit for England.

4. France 2-1 England (2004) v Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain (2000)

It's never over until it's over - especially when Zinedine Zidane was on the pitch. England went from leading France 1-0 in their opening game of Euro 2004 after 90 minutes to losing 2-1. In an extraordinary finish, Zidane scored a majestic 91st-minute free-kick to cancel out Frank Lampard's first-half goal. It got worse for the Three Lions as Zidane converted from the spot in the 93rd minute after David James fouled Thierry Henry. To rub salt into England's wounds, David Beckham missed a penalty which would have made it 2-0. That late double blow left England's players inconsolable at the final whistle, while the French stayed on the pitch to celebrate.

Seven goals in one game at a major tournament? It doesn't happen often but in Bruges in 2000 Spain edged an absolute belter of a game against Yugoslavia. Free-scoring Yugoslavia, who had already drawn 3-3 with Slovenia at the tournament, were leading 3-2 in the 90th minute when Valencia's Gaizka Mendieta - before his move to Middlesbrough - equalised in the fourth minute of injury time. Alfonso Perez then grabbed his second goal of the game - and winner - seconds later to earn Spain an unlikely victory. An absolute classic.