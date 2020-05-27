German Bundesliga
RB Leipzig17:30Hertha Berlin
Venue: Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28204481285364
2B Dortmund28176574344057
3RB Leipzig27159368274154
4B Mgladbach28165753341953
5B Leverkusen28165753361753
6Wolfsburg2811984034642
7Freiburg28108103840-238
8Schalke2791083343-1037
9Hoffenheim27106113647-1136
10Köln27104134349-634
11Hertha Berlin2797113948-934
12Augsburg2786134054-1430
13Union Berlin2793153247-1530
14Frankfurt2785144452-829
15Mainz2783163660-2427
16Düsseldorf2759132952-2324
17Werder Bremen2757152959-3022
18Paderborn2746173155-2418
View full German Bundesliga table

