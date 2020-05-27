RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|28
|20
|4
|4
|81
|28
|53
|64
|2
|B Dortmund
|28
|17
|6
|5
|74
|34
|40
|57
|3
|RB Leipzig
|27
|15
|9
|3
|68
|27
|41
|54
|4
|B Mgladbach
|28
|16
|5
|7
|53
|34
|19
|53
|5
|B Leverkusen
|28
|16
|5
|7
|53
|36
|17
|53
|6
|Wolfsburg
|28
|11
|9
|8
|40
|34
|6
|42
|7
|Freiburg
|28
|10
|8
|10
|38
|40
|-2
|38
|8
|Schalke
|27
|9
|10
|8
|33
|43
|-10
|37
|9
|Hoffenheim
|27
|10
|6
|11
|36
|47
|-11
|36
|10
|Köln
|27
|10
|4
|13
|43
|49
|-6
|34
|11
|Hertha Berlin
|27
|9
|7
|11
|39
|48
|-9
|34
|12
|Augsburg
|27
|8
|6
|13
|40
|54
|-14
|30
|13
|Union Berlin
|27
|9
|3
|15
|32
|47
|-15
|30
|14
|Frankfurt
|27
|8
|5
|14
|44
|52
|-8
|29
|15
|Mainz
|27
|8
|3
|16
|36
|60
|-24
|27
|16
|Düsseldorf
|27
|5
|9
|13
|29
|52
|-23
|24
|17
|Werder Bremen
|27
|5
|7
|15
|29
|59
|-30
|22
|18
|Paderborn
|27
|4
|6
|17
|31
|55
|-24
|18