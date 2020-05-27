Raith Rovers: League One champions use furlough to extend 13 deals

Raith are to play in the Champions next season after they were crowned champions of League One

League One champions Raith Rovers have retained 13 players nearing the end of their contracts on extensions until the end of July.

The club say this provides "security of employment" for two months and the squad will continue to be furloughed on the government's job retention scheme.

Championship rivals Ayr United extended 10 deals by a month, while Dunfermline Athletic released 17 players.

Ross County's Roy MacGregor is wary of using furlough to renew contracts.

The Dingwall chairman believes it is "dishonest" to use the scheme to keep players who were due to leave.

Raith will play in the Championship next season after being declared League One winners when the season was called.