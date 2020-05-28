Euro 2016: BBC Cymru Wales to show tournament games

The Welsh players celebrate the Euro 2016 quarter-final win against Belgium in front of their passionate fans

Starved of sport? Well BBC Cymru Wales are here to help as we plan on revisiting the iconic Euro 2016 campaign on those heady summer days in France.

You will have the chance to relive the greatest Welsh football journey yet, when Chris Coleman guided his side to the semi-finals before defeat to tournament winners Portugal.

With Euro 2020 on hold for a year because of coronavirus, audiences will still be able to enjoy some world-class football as BBC Cymru Wales will show every Wales game from Euro 2016 across BBC One Wales and BBC Two Wales this summer, from 7 June to 27 June.

Euro 2016 captured the imagination of the nation, and Wales will once again be able to unite in awe of memorable goals such as Hal Robson-Kanu's stunner against Belgium.

Fans will get to sing along to the anthemic 'Don't take me home', enjoy Joe Ledley's dance moves and relive every moment of the campaign that put Welsh football on the world stage.

The games will be shown in chronological order, with Wales' opener against Slovakia set to air on 7 June on BBC One Wales as part of BBC Sport's Euros Rewind, where football fans will also get to watch the most memorable Euro games in recent history.

To remind the nation of this memorable summer, Don't Take Me Home, the FAW's official documentary film of the Welsh team's journey through the tournament, will also be broadcast on BBC One Wales.

It provides a unique, up-close chance to experience what the tournament was like for those at the heart of the campaign.

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Wales v Belgium - Euro 2016

Analysis

BBC Wales Football Correspondent Rob Phillips

The whole qualifying campaign was an epic journey to the nation's first championship finals since the World Cup of 1958.

But in France, Chris Coleman's squad helped us all embark on an odyssey none of us could ever have imagined ahead of the historic opening win against Slovakia.

Nobody knew when it would end - but players, fans and media just relished every moment as Bale, Ramsey and co wrote their own chapter in sporting folklore.

Their success touched the national psyche in a way football had never previously done in Wales.

Matches

Wales v Slovakia, Sunday, 7 June, BBC One Wales

England v Wales, Sunday, 14 June, BBC One Wales

Wales v Russia, Tuesday, 16 June, BBC Two Wales

Wales v Northern Ireland, Saturday 20 June, BBC Two Wales

Wales v Belgium, Sunday, 21 June, BBC One Wales

Wales v Portugal, Saturday 27 June, BBC Two Wales.