Reading Women: Top-flight side to move to Madejski Stadium

Kelly Chambers' Reading were fifth in Women's Super League when it ended

Reading Women will groundshare with the men's side from next season.

The Women's Super League side currently play their home fixtures at Wycombe Wanderers' Adams Park ground.

Premiership rugby side London Irish previously played at the Madejski Stadium but they will move their home games to Brentford's new community stadium from next season.

"We have always wanted to be in Reading and the plan for next season is we will be there," boss Kelly Chambers said.

The move would make the club the only side in the Women's Super League to play their home matches at the same stadium as the men's team.

Chambers believes the switch will help the club, who look set to finish fifth in the table after the season was ended on Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, to attract more supporters.

"We've played there a few times this season and in previous ones and it will be a great way to build the fanbase," she added to BBC South Today.

"It's a really accessible ground and I think we'd get really good support there."