Elliott Whitehouse: Grimsby Town midfielder gets six-game ban for using racist language

Grimsby Town midfielder Elliott Whitehouse has been banned for six games and fined £2,000 for using racist language towards an opponent.

The 26-year-old was charged following an incident in the 72nd minute of his side's League Two game with Northampton Town on 23 November, 2019.

Whitehouse used a derogatory term to Northampton midfielder Alan McCormack.

Whitehouse, who admitted the charge, must also undertake an education course run by the Football Association.

