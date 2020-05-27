Wednesdaybackpages

The Star and several papers lead on the amount of football that will be televised when the Premier League resumes
The Sun says Premier League players have agreed to the next phase of training following the coronavirus shutdown
The Express also focuses on the potential for an abundance of televised games
The Times also says players have agreed to return to full contact training
