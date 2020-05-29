FA Cup: New dates announced after Premier League set to return
-
- From the section FA Cup
The FA Cup quarter-finals have been rescheduled for the weekend of 27-28 June with the final set to take place on Saturday, 1 August.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said the dates are "dependent on all safety measures being met" with venues and kick-off times yet to be confirmed.
The semi-finals have been rescheduled for 11-12 July.
On Thursday the Premier League said it is set to return on 17 June with the hope of playing all 92 remaining games.
The Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals draw took place on 9 March.
- Leicester City v Chelsea
- Newcastle United v Manchester City
- Sheffield United v Arsenal
- Norwich City v Manchester United