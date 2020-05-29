FA Cup: New dates announced after Premier League set to return

The FA Cup quarter-finals have been rescheduled for the weekend of 27-28 June with the final set to take place on Saturday, 1 August.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said the dates are "dependent on all safety measures being met" with venues and kick-off times yet to be confirmed.

The semi-finals have been rescheduled for 11-12 July.

On Thursday the Premier League said it is set to return on 17 June with the hope of playing all 92 remaining games.

The Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals draw took place on 9 March.