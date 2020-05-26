Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.
Werder Bremen v Borussia Mönchengladbach
Line-ups
Werder Bremen
- 1Pavlenka
- 23Gebre SelassieBooked at 34mins
- 13VeljkovicBooked at 41mins
- 18Moisander
- 32Friedl
- 35Eggestein
- 36Groß
- 30Klaassen
- 8OsakoSubstituted forBittencourtat 62'minutes
- 19SargentSubstituted forSelkeat 74'minutes
- 7RashicaSubstituted forBartelsat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lang
- 5Augustinsson
- 9Selke
- 10Bittencourt
- 15Langkamp
- 22Bartels
- 27Kapino
- 28Gruev
- 41Woltemade
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 24JantschkeBooked at 47minsSubstituted forBensebainiat 72'minutes
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 18Lainer
- 6KramerSubstituted forBénesat 82'minutes
- 32Neuhaus
- 17Wendt
- 13StindlSubstituted forHofmannat 71'minutes
- 10ThuramSubstituted forHerrmannat 82'minutes
- 14Pléa
Substitutes
- 4Doucouré
- 7Herrmann
- 11Raffael
- 16Traoré
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 23Hofmann
- 25Bensebaini
- 27Quizera
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.
Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).
Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davie Selke (SV Werder Bremen).
Attempt saved. Davie Selke (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.
Attempt saved. Davie Selke (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leonardo Bittencourt.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Stefan Lainer tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.
Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen).
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Fin Bartels replaces Milot Rashica.
Foul by Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Patrick Herrmann replaces Marcus Thuram.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. László Bénes replaces Christoph Kramer.
Attempt missed. Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Davie Selke with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.
Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stefan Lainer.
Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen).
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Davie Selke replaces Joshua Sargent.
Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen).
Attempt blocked. Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Ramy Bensebaini replaces Tony Jantschke.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Jonas Hofmann replaces Lars Stindl.
Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen).
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Christian Groß.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Leonardo Bittencourt replaces Yuya Osako.
Hand ball by Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Niklas Moisander.