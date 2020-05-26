German Bundesliga
Werder Bremen0B Mgladbach0

Werder Bremen v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Line-ups

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 23Gebre SelassieBooked at 34mins
  • 13VeljkovicBooked at 41mins
  • 18Moisander
  • 32Friedl
  • 35Eggestein
  • 36Groß
  • 30Klaassen
  • 8OsakoSubstituted forBittencourtat 62'minutes
  • 19SargentSubstituted forSelkeat 74'minutes
  • 7RashicaSubstituted forBartelsat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lang
  • 5Augustinsson
  • 9Selke
  • 10Bittencourt
  • 15Langkamp
  • 22Bartels
  • 27Kapino
  • 28Gruev
  • 41Woltemade

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 24JantschkeBooked at 47minsSubstituted forBensebainiat 72'minutes
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 18Lainer
  • 6KramerSubstituted forBénesat 82'minutes
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 17Wendt
  • 13StindlSubstituted forHofmannat 71'minutes
  • 10ThuramSubstituted forHerrmannat 82'minutes
  • 14Pléa

Substitutes

  • 4Doucouré
  • 7Herrmann
  • 11Raffael
  • 16Traoré
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 23Hofmann
  • 25Bensebaini
  • 27Quizera
Referee:
Manuel Gräfe

Match Stats

Home TeamWerder BremenAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.

Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Davie Selke (SV Werder Bremen).

Attempt saved. Davie Selke (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.

Attempt saved. Davie Selke (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leonardo Bittencourt.

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Stefan Lainer tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen).

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Fin Bartels replaces Milot Rashica.

Foul by Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Patrick Herrmann replaces Marcus Thuram.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. László Bénes replaces Christoph Kramer.

Attempt missed. Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner.

Attempt missed. Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Davie Selke with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.

Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stefan Lainer.

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen).

Attempt missed. Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Davie Selke replaces Joshua Sargent.

Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen).

Attempt blocked. Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Ramy Bensebaini replaces Tony Jantschke.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Jonas Hofmann replaces Lars Stindl.

Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen).

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Christian Groß.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Leonardo Bittencourt replaces Yuya Osako.

Hand ball by Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Niklas Moisander.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28204481285364
2B Dortmund28176574344057
3RB Leipzig27159368274154
4B Mgladbach28165753341953
5B Leverkusen28165753361753
6Wolfsburg2811984034642
7Freiburg28108103840-238
8Schalke2791083343-1037
9Hoffenheim27106113647-1136
10Köln27104134349-634
11Hertha Berlin2797113948-934
12Augsburg2786134054-1430
13Union Berlin2793153247-1530
14Frankfurt2785144452-829
15Mainz2783163660-2427
16Düsseldorf2759132952-2324
17Werder Bremen2757152959-3022
18Paderborn2746173155-2418
View full German Bundesliga table

