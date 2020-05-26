German Bundesliga
Frankfurt3Freiburg3

Eintracht Frankfurt v SC Freiburg

Line-ups

Frankfurt

  • 1Trapp
  • 3IlsankerBooked at 67mins
  • 20HasebeBooked at 90mins
  • 13HintereggerSubstituted forNdickaat 90'minutes
  • 18TouréSubstituted forChandlerat 81'minutes
  • 15Kamada
  • 16TorróSubstituted forKohrat 45'minutes
  • 17RodeBooked at 30minsSubstituted forde Guzmánat 74'minutes
  • 10Kostic
  • 9DostSubstituted forGacinovicat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 33André Silva

Substitutes

  • 2Ndicka
  • 5Fernandes
  • 6de Guzmán
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 22Chandler
  • 24da Costa
  • 25Durm
  • 28Kohr
  • 32Rönnow

Freiburg

  • 1Schwolow
  • 7Schmid
  • 25Koch
  • 5Gulde
  • 30Günter
  • 22SallaiSubstituted forLienhartat 59'minutes
  • 6AbrashiSubstituted forFrantzat 88'minutes
  • 27Höfler
  • 32GrifoSubstituted forKwonat 82'minutes
  • 11WaldschmidtBooked at 20minsSubstituted forPetersenat 59'minutes
  • 9Höler

Substitutes

  • 3Lienhart
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 8Frantz
  • 18Petersen
  • 21Borrello
  • 23Heintz
  • 26Flekken
  • 28Kwon
  • 34Tempelmann
Referee:
Martin Petersen

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home34
Away10
Shots on Target
Home16
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 3.

Attempt missed. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stefan Ilsanker.

Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Booking

Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Evan Ndicka.

Foul by Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Jonathan Schmid (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Stefan Ilsanker with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Evan Ndicka replaces Martin Hinteregger.

Attempt saved. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Makoto Hasebe.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Mike Frantz replaces Amir Abrashi.

Attempt missed. Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan de Guzmán with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Jonathan Schmid.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Alexander Schwolow.

Attempt saved. Dominik Kohr (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Ilsanker.

Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Christian Günter tries a through ball, but Chang-Hoon Kwon is caught offside.

Foul by Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 3. Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Chang-Hoon Kwon replaces Vincenzo Grifo.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Timothy Chandler replaces Almamy Touré.

Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Jonathan Schmid tries a through ball, but Nils Petersen is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 3. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Stefan Ilsanker.

André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Foul by Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Jonathan de Guzmán replaces Sebastian Rode.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Mijat Gacinovic replaces Bas Dost.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Lucas Höler.

Attempt saved. Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Robin Koch.

Attempt missed. Dominik Kohr (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Almamy Touré.

Attempt blocked. Bas Dost (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28204481285364
2B Dortmund28176574344057
3RB Leipzig27159368274154
4B Mgladbach28165753341953
5B Leverkusen28165753361753
6Wolfsburg2811984034642
7Freiburg28108103840-238
8Schalke2791083343-1037
9Hoffenheim27106113647-1136
10Köln27104134349-634
11Hertha Berlin2797113948-934
12Augsburg2786134054-1430
13Union Berlin2793153247-1530
14Frankfurt2785144452-829
15Mainz2783163660-2427
16Düsseldorf2759132952-2324
17Werder Bremen2757152959-3022
18Paderborn2746173155-2418
