Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 3.
Eintracht Frankfurt v SC Freiburg
Line-ups
Frankfurt
- 1Trapp
- 3IlsankerBooked at 67mins
- 20HasebeBooked at 90mins
- 13HintereggerSubstituted forNdickaat 90'minutes
- 18TouréSubstituted forChandlerat 81'minutes
- 15Kamada
- 16TorróSubstituted forKohrat 45'minutes
- 17RodeBooked at 30minsSubstituted forde Guzmánat 74'minutes
- 10Kostic
- 9DostSubstituted forGacinovicat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 33André Silva
Substitutes
- 2Ndicka
- 5Fernandes
- 6de Guzmán
- 11Gacinovic
- 22Chandler
- 24da Costa
- 25Durm
- 28Kohr
- 32Rönnow
Freiburg
- 1Schwolow
- 7Schmid
- 25Koch
- 5Gulde
- 30Günter
- 22SallaiSubstituted forLienhartat 59'minutes
- 6AbrashiSubstituted forFrantzat 88'minutes
- 27Höfler
- 32GrifoSubstituted forKwonat 82'minutes
- 11WaldschmidtBooked at 20minsSubstituted forPetersenat 59'minutes
- 9Höler
Substitutes
- 3Lienhart
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 8Frantz
- 18Petersen
- 21Borrello
- 23Heintz
- 26Flekken
- 28Kwon
- 34Tempelmann
- Referee:
- Martin Petersen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home34
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home16
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 3.
Attempt missed. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stefan Ilsanker.
Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Booking
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Evan Ndicka.
Foul by Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Jonathan Schmid (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Stefan Ilsanker with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Evan Ndicka replaces Martin Hinteregger.
Attempt saved. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Makoto Hasebe.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Mike Frantz replaces Amir Abrashi.
Attempt missed. Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan de Guzmán with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Jonathan Schmid.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Alexander Schwolow.
Attempt saved. Dominik Kohr (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Ilsanker.
Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Christian Günter tries a through ball, but Chang-Hoon Kwon is caught offside.
Foul by Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 3. Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Chang-Hoon Kwon replaces Vincenzo Grifo.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Timothy Chandler replaces Almamy Touré.
Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Jonathan Schmid tries a through ball, but Nils Petersen is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 3. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Stefan Ilsanker.
André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Foul by Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Jonathan de Guzmán replaces Sebastian Rode.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Mijat Gacinovic replaces Bas Dost.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Lucas Höler.
Attempt saved. Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Robin Koch.
Attempt missed. Dominik Kohr (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Almamy Touré.
Attempt blocked. Bas Dost (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.