German Bundesliga
B Leverkusen1Wolfsburg4

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 23WeiserSubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 5BenderSubstituted forDragovicat 45'minutes
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 18Wendell
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 10DemirbayBooked at 29minsSubstituted forAlarioat 65'minutes
  • 38BellarabiSubstituted forWirtzat 45'minutes
  • 11Amiri
  • 19DiabyBooked at 67minsSubstituted forBaileyat 74'minutes
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 4Tah
  • 6Dragovic
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 9Bailey
  • 13Alario
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 25Palacios
  • 27Wirtz
  • 28Özcan

Wolfsburg

  • 1CasteelsBooked at 71mins
  • 19Mbabu
  • 22Pongracic
  • 25BrooksSubstituted forKnocheat 82'minutes
  • 15Roussillon
  • 8SteffenSubstituted forMarmoushat 76'minutes
  • 24Schlager
  • 27Arnold
  • 40Santos SaBooked at 32mins
  • 7BrekaloSubstituted forGinczekat 65'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 12Pervan
  • 20Horn
  • 26Llanez Jr
  • 29Marmoush
  • 31Knoche
  • 32Tisserand
  • 33Ginczek
  • 43Justvan
  • 44May
Referee:
Daniel Schlager

Match Stats

Home TeamB LeverkusenAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home12
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, VfL Wolfsburg 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, VfL Wolfsburg 4.

Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jérôme Roussillon.

Hand ball by Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Charles Aránguiz.

Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Charles Aránguiz tries a through ball, but Lucas Alario is caught offside.

Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Kevin Mbabu tries a through ball, but Daniel Ginczek is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross following a set piece situation.

Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).

Attempt saved. Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.

Goal!

Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, VfL Wolfsburg 4. Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Wirtz.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.

Attempt blocked. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).

Attempt missed. Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Robin Knoche replaces John Brooks.

Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).

Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg).

Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg).

Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Omar Marmoush replaces Renato Steffen.

Goal!

Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, VfL Wolfsburg 4. Marin Pongracic (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Leon Bailey replaces Moussa Diaby.

Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card.

Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg).

Foul by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

John Brooks (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28204481285364
2B Dortmund28176574344057
3RB Leipzig27159368274154
4B Mgladbach28165753341953
5B Leverkusen28165753361753
6Wolfsburg2811984034642
7Freiburg28108103840-238
8Schalke2791083343-1037
9Hoffenheim27106113647-1136
10Köln27104134349-634
11Hertha Berlin2797113948-934
12Augsburg2786134054-1430
13Union Berlin2793153247-1530
14Frankfurt2785144452-829
15Mainz2783163660-2427
16Düsseldorf2759132952-2324
17Werder Bremen2757152959-3022
18Paderborn2746173155-2418
View full German Bundesliga table

