Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, VfL Wolfsburg 4.
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 23WeiserSubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 5BenderSubstituted forDragovicat 45'minutes
- 12Tapsoba
- 18Wendell
- 20Aránguiz
- 10DemirbayBooked at 29minsSubstituted forAlarioat 65'minutes
- 38BellarabiSubstituted forWirtzat 45'minutes
- 11Amiri
- 19DiabyBooked at 67minsSubstituted forBaileyat 74'minutes
- 29Havertz
Substitutes
- 4Tah
- 6Dragovic
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 9Bailey
- 13Alario
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 25Palacios
- 27Wirtz
- 28Özcan
Wolfsburg
- 1CasteelsBooked at 71mins
- 19Mbabu
- 22Pongracic
- 25BrooksSubstituted forKnocheat 82'minutes
- 15Roussillon
- 8SteffenSubstituted forMarmoushat 76'minutes
- 24Schlager
- 27Arnold
- 40Santos SaBooked at 32mins
- 7BrekaloSubstituted forGinczekat 65'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 9Weghorst
Substitutes
- 12Pervan
- 20Horn
- 26Llanez Jr
- 29Marmoush
- 31Knoche
- 32Tisserand
- 33Ginczek
- 43Justvan
- 44May
- Referee:
- Daniel Schlager
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home12
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, VfL Wolfsburg 4.
Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jérôme Roussillon.
Hand ball by Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Charles Aránguiz.
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Charles Aránguiz tries a through ball, but Lucas Alario is caught offside.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Kevin Mbabu tries a through ball, but Daniel Ginczek is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross following a set piece situation.
Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt saved. Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, VfL Wolfsburg 4. Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Wirtz.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.
Attempt blocked. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt missed. Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Robin Knoche replaces John Brooks.
Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).
Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg).
Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Omar Marmoush replaces Renato Steffen.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, VfL Wolfsburg 4. Marin Pongracic (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Leon Bailey replaces Moussa Diaby.
Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card.
Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg).
Foul by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
John Brooks (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.