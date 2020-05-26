Irish FA grants extension of 2019-20 Irish League season until 31 July

Linfield led Coleraine by four points at the top of the Irish Premiership table before the season was suspensed

The Irish FA has granted the Northern Ireland Football League an extension of the current season until 31 July.

Irish FA President David Martin said on Tuesday that the move would enable NIFL to finish the Irish League season "if they so desire".

A similar extension has also been given to two other league bodies - the County Antrim FA and Ballymena Saturday Morning League.

The association's previous deadline for ending this season had been 31 May.

It had written to league secretaries and divisional associations last month explaining that 31 May represented the end of the specified season and any league wishing to complete their season beyond that date would have to seek an extension from the committee.

The decision by the IFA football committee also delays the opening of the registration period for professional contracts for next season, with registrations not being able to open until the IFA declares an end to the 2019-20 season.

NIFL, which runs the Irish Premiership, the Championship and the Premier Intermediate League, said on Friday that a decision on the remainder of the season in those leagues would be made by 30 June.

The league organisers have spoken of their "continued desire" to fulfil the remainder of the three campaigns, adding that the final decision will be best in the best interests of clubs, players and supporters.

Irish FA president Martin said those running the respective leagues would have to take note of government and medical requirements when deciding on whether to return to action or not.

"Health and safety of the players, managers, staff, referees and all involved in our games is the most important factor," he added.