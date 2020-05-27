'It's hard to take' - Michael Gault and Barry Johnston have first seasons in management cut short

Gault ended his top-flight playing career with Ballymena United

Two former Irish Premiership title winners have said it is difficult coming to terms with their first seasons in management being cut short.

Ex-Linfield captain Michael Gault is Ballymacash Rangers' player-boss while former Cliftonville midfielder Barry Johnston manages St James' Swifts.

Both teams' leagues - the Mid-Ulster and the Ballymena Intermediate respectively - voted to decide table positions by average points systems.

"It's hard to take," said Gault.

Three other league bodies - the Northern Ireland Football League, the Ballymena Saturday Morning League and the Co Antrim FA - were this week granted season extensions until 31 July by the Irish FA.

Both Gault and Johnston said that news made it more difficult to accept their campaigns being over.

"We fully appreciate that these are hugely difficult decisions for the league organisers to make, that the circumstances are extremely challenging and that not everyone will be 100% happy," continued Gault.

"But it doesn't make it any less disappointing. I had hoped our league could have taken its lead from NIFL and waited as long as possible to continue, rather than going to a vote and making a decision as they have."

Johnston had a spell as a coach at Carrick Rangers

Ballymacash finished second in the projected Mid-Ulster League Intermediate A table, 10 points behind winners Banbridge Rangers after having been 11 points behind them and played two game less before lockdown.

"It's all 'ifs and buts' and to be fair to Banbridge they have probably been the best team, but we had a few games in hand and feel everything could still have changed over a couple of games," Gault added.

"We were still hoping to win the title and get into Irish League football through the Premier Intermediate League, but that chance has gone and we have to move on."

'It was still anyone's title'

Johnston, who was an instrumental part of the Cliftonville team that won back-to-back Premiership titles, has also had to accept his team finishing second after they played just 15 matches of a 26-game campaign.

St James' Swifts are 22 points behind winners Dunloy in the projected table, although they had played six matches less.

"Declaring the season finished is not the solution we were hoping for after working so hard all campaign - it's a real tough one to take," Johnston said.

"It was still anyone's title to win, it wasn't just as clear-cut as other leagues might have been. That's what makes it frustrating, but we have to accept the decision and move on.

"These are tough decisions that have to be made, but I just think it could have been put off a bit longer. I had to just tell the players in our WhatsApp group which again is far from an ideal way to have to do something like that."

Coaching roles on scholarship programme

NI international Megan Bell joined Rangers in January

Away from their junior league managerial roles, Johnston and Gault are part a coaching team that is delivering the NIFL Academy Player Scholarship Programme for talented post-GCSE players.

Developed in partnership with the Football Management Company, it is a two-year course that aims to help the development of young players by combining training and education in an environment mirroring that of a full-time club academy.

"It's essentially a full-time football academy for young Irish League players, with a BTEC Extended National Diploma in Sports - the equivalent of three A-Levels - being the qualification at the end of it," Johnston explained.

"The players will have their breakfast and lunch on site, and get plenty of pitch-time with the coaches to develop their skills in a way that complements what they are doing at their clubs."

Gault said it is a platform he would like to have had when he was a teenager.

"There are strengths and conditioning sessions every week, while there are also trips to other academies in England and Portugal included. The course also opens up a career in other areas of sport as well as playing football," he added.

"Megan Bell was with us on the course for two years, she then went on to university in England and has now signed for Rangers. Lauren Perry, now at Blackburn Rovers, is another Northern Ireland international that we had, while the likes of Linfield's Trai Hume has also benefitted from the coaching."