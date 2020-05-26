Cardiff City: Transfer ban appeal for missed Emiliano Sala payments has been delayed

Cardiff City fans formed a mosaic spelling out the name of Argentine striker Emiliano Sala before kick-off in the wake of his tragic death

Cardiff City's transfer ban appeal for failing to pay the first instalment of striker Emiliano Sala's £15m transfer fee to Nantes, has been delayed.

The appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was originally due to be heard during this spring.

But CAS confirmed the appeal procedure has been "amended" and a new date for the hearing has not yet been fixed.

They also say the "exchange of written submissions" between the two clubs is still taking place.

Argentine Sala, who was 28, died in a plane crash in January 2019 while travelling from France to join his new club.

French club Nantes and Cardiff have since been in dispute over fee payments.

Cardiff claimed they were not liable for any of the £15m fee because Sala was not officially their player when he died and refused to make interim payments as they claimed the deal was not legally binding.

In September, football's governing body FIFA ruled Cardiff should pay the first instalment of £5.3m (6m euros) to Nantes.

FIFA's players' status committee also imposed a three-window transfer ban on the Championship club if they failed to pay.

After FIFA found against them, Cardiff immediately appealed over the punishment to CAS, which is based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In December a CAS statement confirmed "a hearing is likely to be fixed in Spring 2020" with a final award "not expected before June 2020".

Media playback is not supported on this device Heartfelt tributes have been paid to footballer Emiliano Sala on the anniversary of his death

But now CAS has confirmed a delay in proceedings, telling BBC Wales Sport: "The procedural timetable for this arbitration has been amended.

"The exchange of written submissions between the parties is still in progress and a hearing date has not yet been fixed."

The case is not included in the list of hearings published on the court's website. CAS say the date will be on that site "once it is known".

The plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, crashed in the English Channel on January 21, 2019, two days after the player's transfer was announced.

The footballer's body was recovered from the wreckage, but Ibbotson, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, has still not been found.

Sala was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide prior to the crash, a report later revealed.