Jordan Henderson: Premier League trophy win without fans would be 'pretty strange'

Liverpool celebrated last year's Champions League triumph with a open top bus parade around the city

Playing at Anfield and lifting the Premier League trophy without any fans will be "pretty strange", says Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

The Reds were top of the table when the season was stopped and require just two wins from the last nine games for their first top-flight title since 1990.

The league is hopeful of a June restart having been suspended since 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Henderson said Liverpool fans "make a huge difference and we all know that".

The England international told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Of course it would feel different because if you win any trophy and receive it without any fans there, it would be pretty strange.

"It is still not over. We still have work to do and we still need to perform at a high level right the way until the season finishes because we want to finish as strongly as we can to make sure it is a full season.

"After that, whether we win it or whatever, then [receiving] the trophy and the fans not being there... you just have to deal with it when it comes. Hopefully it does happen. We are still in a very good position.

"It will mean we have won the Premier League and we will all be very happy but then we can look to the future - and whenever fans are allowed back into the stadium, I am sure we will have some sort of celebration together."

Liverpool players have felt 'comfortable and safe'

Liverpool and other clubs returned to training last week with strict protocols in place, including training only in small groups, but Henderson said the measures are "amazing" and made the players feel "safe".

He said: "We have had programmes to follow, so some of us are probably fitter than before we went into lockdown. The lads have looked really good physically and I never really had a doubt that that would be an issue.

"When you go back, it is a bit different with the type of training, getting used to the ball again, longer passing and shooting and the sharpness of twisting and turning, the change of direction, you need to get used to it. After a few weeks of full training, we will be right back where we left off, hopefully."

In the latest round of Premier League testing, two individuals have tested positive for coronavirus - including Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - taking the total number of cases to eight from 1,744 tests carried out.

Henderson added: "My opinion is that as soon as everyone is comfortable and as soon as it is safe to do so, we are guided by the experts and doctors on what they deem safe to do.

"For us at Liverpool, it has been really good. It has been great to get back and everyone has felt comfortable and safe, otherwise we would not have gone in. Hopefully that is the case throughout the Premier League."