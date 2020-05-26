Derry City players undergo coronavirus testing as part of FAI pilot programme

Derry are seventh in the Premier Division table, having played four games before lockdown

Derry City are one of four Premier Division clubs whose players and staff were tested for coronavirus on Monday.

The results of the tests, which are part of the FAI's pilot programme for the safe return of football, are expected to be available this week.

Tests were carried out on players at Premier Division clubs who qualified for Europe - Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians as well as Derry.

The FAI said clubs will be tested again before resuming training on 8 June.

The governing body also explained that the four teams are set to take part in a pilot tournament that is planned for later this summer.

Monday's tests were carried out under the supervision of Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne, a member of the Government's Return to Sport expert group.

He has overseen the pilot programme for the four clubs "that will inform all decisions on a pathway for Irish football to return in a safe environment by the end of August" the FAI's statement said.

"We must take slow and deliberate steps in this Covid-19 pandemic and testing of these four squads is crucial as we look to deliver this pathway to a safer return to football for all elements of our game," Dr Byrne told the FAI's website.

"We have begun the process for players at all levels, not just for those tested today [Monday] under the pilot programme. Once we start to analyse the results of these tests, we can move forward.

"We will test the players from these four clubs again before they return to training on 8 June and then again regularly when they are back on the training field."