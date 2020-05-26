TuesdayBackPages

The Sun carries a story on Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale speaking about contracting coronavirus
The Mirror leads on Premier League players now being fully behind a resumption of play
The Star says Newcastle players want Steve Bruce to remain as the club's manager
The Express features Pep Guardiola stating his players are in "perfect" shape for the Premier League to return

