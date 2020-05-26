TuesdayBackPages 26 May From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52805405 Read more about sharing. The Sun carries a story on Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale speaking about contracting coronavirus The Mirror leads on Premier League players now being fully behind a resumption of play The Star says Newcastle players want Steve Bruce to remain as the club's manager The Express features Pep Guardiola stating his players are in "perfect" shape for the Premier League to return