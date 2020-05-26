Aaron Ramsdale: Bournemouth keeper tested positive for coronavirus

Aaron Ramsdale has played seven games for England Under-21s

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale says he was one of two individuals to test positive for coronavirus in the latest round of Premier League tests.

A total of 996 players and club staff were tested in the second round of testing last week. The other individual at a different club has not been named.

Eight people from Premier League clubs have tested positive after 1,744 tests.

Ramsdale, 22, who had tested negative last Monday, told the Sun he was asymptomatic.

"It's definitely a shock. I've not been in contact with anybody and I've now got it," said the England Under-21 international, who will self-isolate for seven days.

"When you know you haven't had it, and you've just been following the rules and only gone to the shop, that was obviously scary at first."

The first round of testing included the positive tests of Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.

What is the latest with Project Restart?

The results of the third round of coronavirus tests results are expected to be made public on Wednesday.

Squads started non-contact training last Tuesday for the first time since the Premier League was suspended on 13 March because of the pandemic, with 92 fixtures remaining.

The government has since approved guidance that allows elite sport to return to contact training, and the league will discuss that with captains, managers and representatives from the Professional Footballers' Association and League Managers' Association on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, clubs will vote on whether to return to contact training.

Speaking on Friday, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said the league was "as confident as we can be" about restarting in June.