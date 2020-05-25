Livingston: Twitter poll joke launched over keeper contract

Gary Maley has not played a senior game since featuring for Cowdenbeath in October 2018

We all know this time of year can be a nerve-jangling experience for players out of contract in the summer.

Across the country hundreds will be waiting on a dreaded Zoom chat from their manager, or perhaps even the shrill of a call from the club chairman about those new terms.

But imagine that your deal was in the hands of the club's supporters and, err... Twitter?

Step forward Livingston's Gary Maley.

The 37-year-old back-up goalkeeper's contract expires next month and the Scottish Premiership side took to social media in a tongue-and-cheek post to ask punters if the former Cowdenbeath man will get an extension.

In a poll with already tens of thousands of votes cast, Livi said: "Quite possibly a football first but we're giving you the chance to decide on the future of goalkeeper @Maley1Gary.

"With his contract expiring next month, we're leaving it in the hands of the fans as to whether or not we offer 'Stretch' an extension.

"Stay or go - you decide!"

If Maley was looking for a vote of confidence from his team-mates to what a Livingston source claimed was "banter", cheeky responses from some may have left him downbeat.

Livingston defender Marvin Bartley dived in with: "He said he wants to leave and dislikes every team and their fans in Scotland! Feel free to vote whatever you want though."

Assistant manager David Martindale added: "It's time to hang your gloves up big fella, you had a good run at it. Scott McDonald penalty save at Tannadice a glorious high in your career, the only high tbf. Take care but we have to move on."

It also appeared not everyone was in on the gag, with one concerned member of the public tweeting: "Wow!! I would hate it if my employers did this to me. Surely this is a wind up??"

Another startled onlooker added: "I'd phone your lawyer Livi. This is probably illegal in employment law."

Mercifully for the part-timer, who played along with the joke, the majority of voters have decided he will be hanging around at the Toni Macaroni Arena for a little bit longer.