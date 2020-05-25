Hibernian: Steven Whittaker among those exiting Easter Road

Adam Bogdan and Vykintas Slivka will also leave Easter Road

Steven Whittaker is one of three players Hibernian have announced will leave the Scottish Premiership club when their deals expire next month.

Whittaker, in his second Easter Road spell having come through the youth ranks, is joined by Adam Bogdan and Vykintas Slivka.

Loanees Greg Docherty, Jason Naismith, Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga will also all return to their parent clubs.

"They all have different stories," said Hibs sporting director Graeme Mathie.

"Given [Whittaker's] association with the club over a long period of time, it wouldn't surprise me to see him back at Easter Road in some capacity in the future.

"Adam is someone I hold in similar regard. His pedigree speaks for itself, but his human qualities are what stand out.

"I'm sure the supporters will join me in thanking them for their contributions to Hibernian and we wish them all the best for the future."

Whittaker, 35, returned to Edinburgh from Norwich City in 2017, but only managed 15 appearances this season across all competitions.

Hungarian goalkeeper Bogdan, 32, joined last year after an initial loan spell from Liverpool, but struggled to oust first-choice Ofir Marciano.

It was a similar story for 25-year-old midfielder Slivka, who only managed to start 40% of Premiership matches in the 2019-20 campaign..

Jack Hodge, Kosovar Sadiki and Matthew Yates will also move on from the club's development squad.