Vote for the greatest striker since 2000 - last 32

Vote

Goals win matches. Or, so they say anyway.

But who has been the best European striker of the 21st century so far? It's a tough one. In fact, there's only one way to decide - a tournament!

BBC Sport journalists have shortlisted 32 players and they will face off in a knockout competition until you pick the ultimate winner.

To be included on the shortlist, players must have scored at least 20 goals in three seasons and their international pedigree and success has also been taken into account.

The ties have been drawn from a hat and some enthralling clashes have come out including an all-English tie between Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen and an all-Spanish clash between Raul and Fernando Torres!

Throughout Thursday 4 June, BBC Sport will ask people to vote for their winners in this page while running a live text commentary to share the results from each round and people's memories of the strikers, using #besteurostriker.

Here's the planned schedule for the day:

RoundVote opening (BST)Vote closing (BST)Results revealed (BST)
Round of 3209:0010:3011:00
Last 1611:3013:0013:30
Quarter-finals14:0015:0015:15
Semi-finals15:3016:1516:30
Final16:4517:3017:45

It's over to you. Vote for who you want to progress to the last 16 below...

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you