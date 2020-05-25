Ianis Hagi: Rangers closing in on permanent deal for Romanian winger

Hagi scored in the first leg of Rangers' Europa League last-32 triumph against Braga

Rangers and KRC Genk are closing in on an agreement for the permanent transfer of winger Ianis Hagi, the Belgian club say.

A fee is yet to be agreed for the Romanian, but talks between the clubs are ongoing.

The 21-year-old, son of Barcelona and Real Madrid great Gheorghe Hagi, joined Rangers in January on a loan deal to the end of the season.

The Ibrox club had an option to buy Hagi after the expiry of the loan.

He scored three goals in 12 appearances for Rangers before football in Scotland was suspended on 13 March, including a strike in the Europa League last-32 triumph against Braga.