Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Budge, SPFL, Rangers, Aberdeen, Ross County

Hearts owner Ann Budge hopes to persuade the nine other Championship clubs that the season can be restarted behind closed doors (Daily Record)

And SPFL clubs expect Budge to propose a 14-team Premiership this week with a clause setting up another reconstruction vote next year (Scottish Sun).

Rangers are struggling to sign Ross County youngster James Graham, who is being watched by clubs in England, even though they have agreed on a transfer fee (Daily Express).

The SPFL have discussed the possibility that there could be just one division of 16 teams in Scottish football next season (Scottish Sun).

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says another fourth-place finish in the Premiership is "not good enough" (The Times - subscription required)

Scotland defender Stuart Findlay admits he's desperate for Alex Dyer to land the Kilmarnock job on a permanent basis (Scottish Sun).

Falkirk chairman Gary Deans has called on the SPFL to form a league structure only of teams who are willing and able to play next season (The Times - subscription required).

Former Celtic defender Marvin Compper says Mikey Johnston is the "most instinctive" difference maker at the club (Herald - subscription may be required).

Some 700 Hearts supporters have either set up new pledges or increased their existing direct debits to the Foundation of Hearts since football was halted on March 13. (The Times- subscription required).

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie says Aberdeen could have done more to include women in the launch of their new kit last week (Aberdeen Evening Express).