Ross County: Premiership club announce departures

Ross County captain Marcus Fraser has yet to sign a new deal at Ross County

Four first-team players will leave Ross County in the coming weeks, the Scottish Premiership side have announced.

Richard Foster, Lewis Spence, Sean Kelly and Declan McManus will all exit the Global Energy Stadium when their current contracts expire.

Club captain Marcus Fraser and Callum Morris have been offered new deals.

County have also announced 10 reserve team players will not have their contracts renewed.

"Firstly, we thank Lewis, Sean, Declan and Richard for their service to the club," said co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson.

"We wish them further success in their football careers, and they will always be warmly welcomed back to the club for their contributions in their time here.

Tom Grivosti and Harry Paton have agreed new deals with the club.