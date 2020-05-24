Scottish Premiership: Which players will be out of contract?

With contracts expiring and clubs unable to guarantee fresh terms, players throughout Scotland face the prospect of being unemployed.

Those span from Scotland internationals, such as Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Kilmarnock full-back Stephen O'Donnell, all the way through to young players with no sign of a deal elsewhere or qualifications to fall back on.

PFA Scotland have asked clubs to extend contracts using the government's job retention scheme, but some have been given legal advice to the contrary and have began releasing players.

Here, BBC Scotland outlines the situation at each of last term's Scottish Premiership clubs...

Goalkeepers Tomas Cerny and Danny Rogers are both out of contract, with the latter spending last season on loan at Morton. Midfielder Frank Ross signed a one-year deal last May with the option of extending it to three years, but has had an injury-hit campaign and was loaned out to Ayr United.

Gordon has had to play second fiddle to Fraser Forster, who returned on loan from Southampton. Jonny Hayes was a Brendan Rodgers signing and injury appeared to scupper his Celtic career, but he fought back and made 26 appearances last season. Calvin Miller suffered a season-ending injury in a reserve game in September, and the 22-year-old has yet to sign for next season.

Hamilton have a long list of players out of contract - 16 in total.

Scott McMann, Mikel Miller, Blair Alston, Scott Martin, George Oakley, Darian Mackinnon, Alex Gogic, Shaun Want, Steve Davies, Owain Fon Williams, Ciaran McKenna, Markus Fjortoft, Ross Cunningham, Johnny Hunt, Kyle Gourlay, Ronan Hughes may soon hear about their futures now the club's top-flight status has been confirmed.

The Tynecastle club are in the most difficult position of all due to not yet knowing what division they will be playing in. A further complication is that manager Daniel Stendel is also out of contract.

The players whose contracts are expiring are Oliver Bozanic, Steven Maclean, Jamie Brandon and Lewis Moore. Others may well have relegation release clauses.

At the age of 35, Steven Whittaker may well be at the end of his Hibernian career. If so, then his final game for the Easter Road club was a 3-0 defeat at Aberdeen in March in which he was sent off after 55 minutes.

Lithuanian midfielder Vykintas Slivka made 22 appearances last season, but hasn't played since February.

Kilmarnock have announced Laurentiu Branescu, Harry Bunn, Dario Del Fabro, Adam Frizzell, Niko Hamalainen, Stephen Hendrie, Connor Johnson, Jan Koprivec, Devlin Mackay, Harvey St Clair and Iain Wilson will all leave at the end of their contract or loan period.

They remain in talks with Chris Burke, Greg Kiltie, Jamie MacDonald, Rory McKenzie and Ross Millen, but say that, despite their best efforts, Scotland full-back O'Donnell has made the decision to leave when his deal expires at the end of the month.

Dolly Menga's deal still runs until the end of the June, but the other Livingston players currently signed up until the end of May are Steven Lawless, Chris Erskine, Alan Lithgow, Ricki Lamie, Steve Lawson, Scott Tiffoney, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and Ross Stewart.

Manager Stephen Robinson says he has already made difficult phone calls to tell which players have been offered new contracts and who hasn't, but the club have yet to reveal who is staying and going.

The players due to be out of contract are Christopher Long, Charles Dunne, Richard Tait, Peter Hartley, Mark Gillespie, Christian Ilic, Barry Maguire, Christy Manzinga, Rohan Ferguson and Adam Livingstone.

Andy Halliday, Jon Flanagan and Wes Foderingham are to leave Rangers when their contracts expire at the end of the month, the club have confirmed.

Also departing as free agents are Jason Holt, Jordan Rossiter and Jak Alnwick, who all spent last season on loan.

Richard Foster is one of the Ross County players out of contract, and he has urged Scottish clubs to extend the deals of players in his position rather than make the "silly decision" to free them.

The other County players whose deals are due to run out are Iain Vigurs, Sean Kelly, Don Cowie, Marcus Fraser, Tom Grivosti, Declan McManus and Ross Munro.

Managerless St Johnstone will wait before appointing a successor to Tommy Wright before deciding on deals, which leaves many players in the dark as they await to hear where their futures lie.

Murray Davidson, Drey Wright, Liam Craig, Callum Booth, Chris Kane, Ross Callachan, Max Johnstone, Callum Hendry, David McMillan, Danny Swanson and Steven Anderson are all out of contract, with the latter pair already announcing they will leave.

St Mirren have eight players out of contact in the near future - Vaclav Hladky, Tony Andreu, Stephen McGinn, Ryan Flynn, Danny Mullen, Gary MacKenzie, Cody Cooke and Oan Djorkaeff.