Coronavirus: Two individuals from same club test positive for Covid-19

The Championship was suspended on 13 March

Two individuals from the same Championship club have tested positive for coronavirus after more than 1,000 tests were carried out.

The English Football League confirmed that of the 1,014 tests undertaken on players and staff at all 24 second-tier sides, all but two came back negative.

The pair, who have not been named, will now self-isolate in line with guidelines provided by the EFL.

Teams in the Championship are due to resume training on Monday.

The EFL, who would not confirm if the positive tests were from players or staff, said those who had returned negative tests over the past 72 hours would be allowed to enter training grounds.

But prior to going in, everyone must complete a screening protocol to detect any symptoms in a manner devised by the club doctor.

It comes as an unnamed Bournemouth player was one of two new coronavirus cases discovered by the latest round of Premier League tests - taking the overall total of positive results to eight.

The tests, which are being funded by the clubs and will not impact on NHS testing, are not 100% accurate but meet government and NHS standards.

The Championship, which has been suspended since 13 March, is hoping to restart the season at some point in June.

Earlier this month Hull City vice-chairman Ehab Allam called for the season to be voided in a leaked letter which been intended to be private for the EFL.

Meanwhile, no testing programme is in place for League One and League Two clubs.

On 15 May, teams in the fourth tier "unanimously indicated" they wanted to bring their season to an early conclusion, although talks between sides in League One stalled after they failed to agree on a resolution.