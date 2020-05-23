Premier League: Two positive at two clubs in latest coronavirus tests

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We have to be flexible' - Premier League chief executive Richard Masters speaks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan

Two new cases of coronavirus, at two separate clubs, have been found after the latest round of Premier League tests.

Tests were carried out on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of last week, with 996 players and club staff tested overall.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

This time the tests available to each club was increased from 40 to 50.

On 19 May the Premier League announced that in the first round, six tested positive from three clubs. That included Watford's Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan. A total of 748 players and club staff were tested between 17-18 May.

Squads started non-contact training from Tuesday.

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic, with 92 fixtures remaining.

Speaking on Friday, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said the league was "as confident as we can be" about restarting in June.

Asked what date the Premier League was targeting for a return, Masters said it must be "flexible" and could learn from the resumption of the Bundesliga.

On Saturday the Spanish Prime Minister said La Liga can resume behind closed doors from 8 June.