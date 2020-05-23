Ayr Utd: Lachlan Cameron says 'clubs may revolt without financial help'

Fans could socially distance at Ayr's Somerset Park without any problem, says Lachlan Cameron

Clubs may "revolt" or face administration if forced to play behind closed doors without financial help, says Ayr United chair Lachlan Cameron.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell believes the game can resume in August as lockdown measures are eased.

But Cameron says it is "impossible" for his Scottish Championship outfit and others to function without fans and no new funds to replace gate receipts.

"You'd have clubs going to the wall sooner or later," Cameron said.

"If we don't have the money coming through the gates, we can't possibly play without help from somewhere else.

"Just enough to cover the basics. Whether it comes down from the SPFL, Fifa, Uefa or the government, I don't know but it's the weekly wages that would be the breaking point for us."

There have been reports of a shorter second-tier season with a delayed start and suggestions that clubs could stream matches to generate revenue.

However, with the Scottish government's restrictions easing from next week, Cameron believes supporters will be able to attend games safely while adhering to social distancing measures.

"Your average club in Scotland could socially distance without any problem," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Somerset Park holds 10,800 but it's the same ground that held 25,000-plus not that long ago with kids sitting over the track-side.

"Watching Ayr United via streaming? If you want to watch decent football, you're going to watch Liverpool or Manchester United or something, you're not going to tune every week to watch Ayr United. I'm just being honest.

"We're a community club, we're not a Champions League club and I'm quite happy about that."