La Liga can resume from 8 June, says Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez.

The league's president Javier Tebas said he had hoped Spain's top flight would restart on 12 June, although La Liga is yet to confirm a restart date.

La Liga players started training in groups of no more than 10 at the start of the week.

"Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone. The time has come to bring back many day-to-day activities," said Sanchez.

"From 8 June, La Liga will be back."

The Spanish second division is also set to resume at the same time as the top flight.

More to follow.