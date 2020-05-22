Charlton Athletic notified of East Street Investments ownership change

Charlton were 22nd in the Championship table when the season was suspended in March

Charlton Athletic have received notice of a change in ownership at East Street Investments, the company which took over the Championship club in January.

Both Tahnoon Nimer and Matt Southall own shares in ESI, but the two fell out after purchasing the club and Nimer removed Southall from his role as executive chairman of the Addicks.

However, Southall retained his position as a minority shareholder of ESI.

Charlton say they cannot give more detail for "legal reasons".

A club statement said: "A legal process has to take place for the change in ownership of ESI to be completed. This is a positive step for the club and will offer some much-needed stability.

"We appreciate that supporters will have plenty of questions and, unfortunately, we cannot answer them at this stage."

Last month, the English Football League began an investigation into possible misconduct during ESI’s takeover of the south-east London club from previous owner Roland Duchatelet.