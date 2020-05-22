Birmingham City: Jacques Maghoma and Jonathan Grounds to leave club

Jonathan Grounds (right) was the longest-serving member of Birmingham's squad

Winger Jacques Maghoma and left-back Jonathan Grounds will leave Birmingham City when their contracts expire at the end of June.

The two 32-year-olds' deals will not be renewed by the Championship club.

Maghoma scored 21 times in 180 games since arriving on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday in 2015.

Former Middlesbrough trainee Grounds was Birmingham's longest-serving player, making 170 appearances in all competitions since 2014.

Democratic Republic of Congo international Maghoma won Blues' Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards in 2017-18.

After four years as the first-choice left-back at St Andrew's, Grounds spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Bolton Wanderers and played for Birmingham's Under-23 side this term.

A club statement offered "its sincerest thanks to both Jacques and Jonathan for their contributions over the years" and wished them every success in the future.