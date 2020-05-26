League Two: Northampton Town and Colchester United to restart group training

Alan McCormack (right) joined Northampton from Luton last summer

Northampton and Colchester are set to restart group training in the next week as they step up preparations for their prospective League Two play-offs.

Fourth-tier sides chose to end the season in an indicative vote on 15 May but it is still to be ratified.

If the table is to be decided on points per game, Exeter and Cheltenham would take the other two play-off spots.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is glowing even brighter now," said Northampton midfielder Alan McCormack.

He told BBC Radio Northampton: "Since last week when the news came to us that we were in the play-offs, and it looks like that's going to happen, the motivation from everyone jumped tenfold."

Cobblers players and staff will have coronavirus tests on Thursday with a view to returning to training in small groups on Monday.

The English Football League's recommended framework for a curtailed season would see final places determined by an unweighted points-per-game ratio.

Clubs' feedback to the framework will be discussed at an EFL board meeting on Wednesday, with the plan then being put out to clubs to vote on.

If that is passed, divisions will have their own individual votes about whether to restart their season or not.

Keith Curle's Northampton - who would finish seventh in League Two under the points-per-game calculation - would face Cheltenham in a two-legged play-off semi-final, with Exeter facing Colchester in the other tie.

Colchester say players could be back training together this week as they finalise their own testing procedure.

"We need to be safe, in terms of phase one and we'll be making sure that everything is fully in place before staff members return," boss John McGreal told the Colchester Gazette.

BBC Sport has contacted Exeter and Cheltenham about whether they have any plans to return to training.