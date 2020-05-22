Hearts: Reconstruction plans not likely until Monday at earliest

Ann Budge has been talking to clubs as she prepares reconstruction plans

Hearts are continuing to consult clubs over their league reconstruction plan, but it will be Monday at the earliest before their proposal is made public.

The Tynecastle club were relegated from the Scottish Premiership on Monday after the season was ended early.

However owner Ann Budge has been given the go-ahead to plot a temporary change to the league pyramid.

That would involve increasing the top flight for next term and prevent Hearts from dropping into the Championship.

In a statement following their relegation, Hearts said no club "should be unfairly penalised" amid the Covid-19 pandemic and added that they are continuing to take legal advice.

Partick Thistle and Stranraer have also been relegated from their respective divisions after the early end to the season.

Budge previously co-chaired a reconstruction taskforce, only for that to be scrapped after top-flight clubs indicated they would not vote for a reconfiguration of the leagues.

Meanwhile, the departures of former Hearts manager Craig Levein and assistant Austin MacPhee are expected be confirmed at the end of May.

Both men have been seeing out their contracts behind the scenes after being removed from their roles late last year.