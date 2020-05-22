Swindon Town: Manager Richie Wellens says they will celebrate title with fans

Richie Wellens became Swindon manager in 2018

Swindon boss Richie Wellens says they will wait to celebrate winning League Two in front of their fans to ensure the Robins "get their day in the sun".

Swindon are set to lift the title amid plans to decide final standings by an unweighted points-per-game system.

The Robins were second when the season was halted, level on points with leaders Crewe, but have a game in hand.

The rejigged table is still to be formally ratified but had the backing of the EFL on Thursday.

It has now been a week since League Two clubs voted in favour of ending the season immediately because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously we want it as soon as possible but we will get our day in the sun to celebrate, whenever that may be," Wellens told BBC Points West.

"We don’t want the trophy when there are no supporters there, there’s no point.

"The waiting is not ideal. The waiting takes a little bit of gloss off it. But just imagine how difficult it is for Rick Parry [EFL chairman] and the EFL at the moment. You have to not get frustrated and just let people get on with their job.

"When we had the points-per-game confirmation, with the players we had a zoom meeting and a couple of beers, but it’s not the same. We’ll wait until we can get supporters back into our stadium before we do anything proper, in terms of celebrating."

Chairman has my full backing

Swindon's success comes amid news that chairman Lee Power has told a court that the club could go into administration as he failed to overturn an injunction preventing its sale.

Power told the High Court that he cannot afford to cover the club's losses and that an American-based company called Able are willing to purchase the Robins for £7.5m.

But the court heard two men - former footballer Michael Standing and Clem Morfuni - who own part of the club had not been consulted and had concerns over the sale. Both successfully gained separate injunctions to block any sale happening without their consent.

However, Wellens said he was not concerned for the future of the club and had "total trust" in Power.

"I’ve always been very aware of the court case. As far as I’m concerned, it won’t affect the club’s future," the 40-year-old added to BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"Lee [Power] has always been honest with me.

"To be honest, I wouldn’t have signed a three-year deal if I thought any otherwise, if there were any problems or any worrying signs.

"I rejected other offers and probably could have got double what I’m on now but the chairman has given me a massive chance and I thought I’d reward the supporters and Lee in signing that contract."

Wellens signed a new deal at the County Ground in February, with the club saying they had rejected an approach to speak to him from Blackpool.

"As soon as we get back to football, it’s business as usual really," Wellens continued.

"My message to the supporters would be let’s wait to see the league ratify us as champions, then really enjoy it because it doesn’t happen very often, and then look forward to a push in League One, because I don’t want to sit still.

"I don’t want to be happy just consolidating in League One. We can have a real push at it."