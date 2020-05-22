Decision on ending Irish League season pushed back to 30 June

Linfield led Coleraine by four points at the top of the Irish Premiership table before the season was suspensed

A decision on the remainder of the Irish League season will be recommended to the NI Football League by 30 June.

A steering group was set up by NIFL to assess viable options for concluding the season.

NIFL says there is a "continued desire" to fulfil the remainder of the Irish Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate campaigns.

A statement said the final decision will be best in the best interests of clubs, players and supporters.

Uefa originally set a deadline of 25 May for a final call to be made on the conclusion of domestic seasons, however Irish FA president David Martin told the BBC that had been pushed back to 12 June.

Martin also said he expected a decision on the future of the Irish League season to be made on Monday.

The IFA and NIFL will "continue to liaise with Uefa to comply with deadlines in respect of nomination of clubs to participate in next seasons European Club Competitions", added NIFL's statement on Friday.

It adds the decision on finishing the season will be based on "protecting the health and wellbeing of all individuals, enduring the financial sustainability of member clubs and preserving the sporting integrity of the leagues".

The new 30 June deadline "allows for due diligence and appraisal of 'season end' options".

The steering group will review the current NI Executive's plans, consider the impact of Sport NI's framework guide towards a resumption of sport and the Irish FA's proposed Return to Train and Return to Play protocols.

NIFL adds the new deadline will allow Irish FA and clubs "to confirm arrangements regarding player registrations and contracts, and also consider the impact on transfer windows following the outcome of IFA's Player Registration Sub Committee decisions".